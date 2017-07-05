Help! Abuja Lesbians Are After Me – Actress Ruth Eze Cries Out

Nollywood actress Ruth Eze, who once said that meeting industry colleague Genevieve Nnaji made her wet, has cried out for help as she claimed that Abuja lesbians are ‘on her matter’. According to her in her interview with SunNews, Abuja big babes mistook her for a lesbian and went ahead to narrate a recent incident. …

The post Help! Abuja Lesbians Are After Me – Actress Ruth Eze Cries Out appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

