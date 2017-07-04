Hensen crowned Shell Cup champs – SuperSport

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SuperSport

Hensen Demonstration School in Benin City on Tuesday won the 2017 NNPC/Shell Cup, an annual football championship among secondary schools in Nigeria. The Benin City outfit defeated Holy Ghost College from Owerri 2-0 in the grand finale at the …
Hensen Demonstration School lifts 2017 NNPC/Shell CupThe Eagle Online

