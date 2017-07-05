Hensen Demonstration School emerges Overall Winner of NNPC/Shell Cup 2017 & 2 Outstanding Students win a trip to Feyenoord Academy in Holland

The 19th edition of Nigeria’s biggest youth football championship, NNPC/Shell Cup, came to a thrilling climax on Tuesday with the crowning of Hensen Demonstration School, Benin City as the 2017 champions. Two members of the team, Arase Iyobor and Mavis Ahunwan, emerged the Most Valuable Players (MVPs) and winners of a training trip to Feyenoord Academy […]

