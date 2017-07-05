Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hensen Demonstration School emerges Overall Winner of NNPC/Shell Cup 2017 & 2 Outstanding Students win a trip to Feyenoord Academy in Holland

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The 19th edition of Nigeria’s biggest youth football championship, NNPC/Shell Cup, came to a thrilling climax on Tuesday with the crowning of Hensen Demonstration School, Benin City as the 2017 champions. Two members of the team, Arase Iyobor and Mavis Ahunwan, emerged the Most Valuable Players (MVPs) and winners of a training trip to Feyenoord Academy […]

The post Hensen Demonstration School emerges Overall Winner of NNPC/Shell Cup 2017 & 2 Outstanding Students win a trip to Feyenoord Academy in Holland appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.