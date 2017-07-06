Pages Navigation Menu

Herdsmen killed 1,878 in Benue, says Gov Ortom

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News

BENUE STATE governor, Samuel Ortom has disclosed that over 1,878 people were killed in in the state cold blood by Fulani herdsmen within three years. The governor also stated that 750 persons were critically injured, 200 persons still missing while over 99,427 households were affected in the Fulani herdsmen attacks of the state with property […]

