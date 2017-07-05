Hereafter advice for Obasanjo & Jonathan (8)

Apart from providing information and insight into having full understanding of the happenings in the country since the return to civil rule 18 years ago, today’s piece is one that confirms the statement of the Heavenly Father in the Holy Bible Book of Isaiah 55 verse 8, that His thoughts and ways are not like those of human beings. And the incident under reference for this was Obasanjo’s election as the country’s president in February 1999, and which was the only one the Lord willingly facilitated for him, and was not an act of luck, as was the case when he emerged as military head of state on February 14, 1976 and his return for a second term on May 29, 2003. As I have had cause to disclose on occasions in this column in the last nine years or so, and in a book I published on the issue in 2004 on His instruction, Almighty God has since 1992 had a plan to make Nigeria a great nation.

And those He has so far given the opportunity to become the nation’s president under His divine project being Chief Olu Falae, Chief Moshood Abiola of blessed memory and General Ibrahim Babangida. Falae, a paternal cousin of mine and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (1986 – 90) and Minister of Finance (1991 – 92), during the military regime of General Babangida (1985 – 93), missed his chance when he rejected the Lord’s message conveyed to him by a younger cousin of ours, whose mother is a member of the Arifalo branch of the Elemo Adedipe Dynasty of Akure. To which Falae’s paternal grandmother, who was my father’s elder sister, also belonged. His mistake was turning down the use of the 41 clerics the Ancient of Days was to raise to fast and pray for 41 days for him to win the presidential poll of 1992. In consequence, the Lord told my cousin and I who have access in speaking one – to – one with Him that He would never allow our big brother to be the president of Nigeria.

This was why the results of the 1992 presidential primaries of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and National Republican Convention (NRC) were cancelled and all the 13 candidates of the two parties who took part in it were banned from taking part in the 1993 exercise. The Most High did this because northern – born General Shehu Yar’Adua who came first in the SDP primaries would have chosen southern – born Falae who came second as his running – mate for the presidential poll, which I believed they would have won since theirs was a more popular ticket. Yar’Adua was Deputy Head of State during Obasanjo’s military regime of February 14, 1976 – September 30, 1979. So, like Falae he too had experience in the operation of the federal government.

When Falae emerged the candidate of the coalition of All Nigerian Peoples Party and Alliance for Democracy for the 1999 election, I took up his matter with the Heavenly Father begging Him to forgive his action of 1992. But He declined, telling me that death in a plane crash was what was before my cousin and not winning the poll. I went on my knees pleading for His help to avert it. To my joy the Lord acceded to my request. Truly, a few days later, I read it in the newspapers that Falae the previous day escaped an air disaster at the Maiduguri airport.

About two months after the election, I was surprised to read it in the Sunday Tribune of April 18, 1999 that Obasanjo used a native doctor who sacrificed 76 cows and performed black magic for his victory to be possible. I was therefore amazed that the person who carried out pagan rituals was the one the Most High allowed to emerge president instead of Falae. This is because his action was against the Heavenly Father’s statement in the 10 Commandments in Exodus 20:1 – 6 that one must not worship idols and that He would punish anyone who did so and the descendants to the third and fourth generation. This is why as stated in Isaiah 55: 8 I agree that God’s thoughts and ways are truly different from those of human beings.

Next Week: Why God contrary to His plan not to grant Obasanjo a second term allowed his re – election in 2003 because of General Babangida’s action.

Professors Anele’s faux pas on Bible authors (14)

I decided to write this series for two reasons. The first is that in the logotype of his column called Perspectives in the Sunday Vanguard Professor Douglas Anele advertises himself as a PhD degree hlolder and a staff of the Department of Philosophy, University of Lagos. As a result, many a people will think or assume that he does thorough research on the subjects he writes on whereas his articles on Christmas and the authors of the Books in the New Testament were biased write-ups influenced by his Antichrist and Antichristianity mien.

The second reason is to stop him from writing his lies on Bible authors as I succeeded in doing with his series that Jesus Christ was not born on December 25, when Christians celebrate Christmas, his birthday. Almost annually in the last five or more years Anele wrote on the two subjects. In the Christmas one he used to claim that Jesus was born in October and that a pagan monarch in the second or third century AD forced Christians to change the date to December 25 when he celebrated the festival of the idol he worshipped. He did so in December 2015 but didn’t last year following the series I wrote in early 2016 that showed his pieces on the topic were tissues of lies.

I provided verifiable facts that December 25 was the actual day Jesus was born and that the celebration of his birthday began in Egypt in 200AD and spread to other places or countries with each one marking it on the day in their different calendars that corresponded with December 25. Thus, some people had their Christmas on December 25, while other celebrated it on January 10 or 20 or dates in February, March, April or May. And contrary to Anele’s claim I proved that the person who got Christians in all the countries in the world to celebrate the birthday of Jesus on December 25 was not a pagan ruler but Pope Julius 1 (337 – 52) who did so in 352, the year he died. And that was during the reign of Emperor Constantius II, the third Christian monarch of the Western Roman Empire. Who was the second son to rule after their dad Emperor Constantine 1 The Great, the first Christian ruler who converted from paganism in 312 and through the Milan Edict of 313 legalized Christianity throughout the Empire.

It was because I didn’t deal with the authorship of the Books in the New Testament in the series I wrote early in 2016 that made Professor Anele think that I didn’t have the facts to disprove him and which made him to decide to write on the issue in December 2016. But with all I have presented in this series, I believe as he did with Christmas celebration that he would also put a stop to writing falsehood on the authors of the Books in the New Testament. Because now that people know the truth he should realize that he would only put his integrity and the reputation of the University of Lagos to ridicule if he continues writing his hogwash on the issue.

The concluding part comes up next week

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

