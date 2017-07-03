Heritage Bank restates commitment to deepen agro-business funding

HERITAGE Bank Plc has reiterated its commitment to further deepen the drive to support agribusiness value chain in order to fast track food security and sufficiency in the country.

The Managing/Chief Executive of the bank, Mr Ifie Sekibo, who disclosed this, stated that in a bid to support food sufficiency, Heritage Bank would not relent in boosting the agric base of the nation and making farming profitable to stakeholders and attractive to the youth.

Specifically, he affirmed that the bank would focus on supporting the agric space via financing farmers to purchase modern technology; as the funding will bring about transformative development in the sector.

According to him, the bank would support the drive for cash crop commodities that would boost Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings, which the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has always been committed to given the dangers the continuous reliance on imported food items pose to its efforts to create jobs as well as develop and diversify the economy.

The bank’s Group Head, Agriculture Finance, Mr Olugbenga Awe, also disclosed that Heritage Bank is committed to the development of agribusiness and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“Our support cuts across the entire value chain with focus on large corporates and small holder farmers. We encourage value addition and ultimately export,” he said.

He, however, noted that the bank’s support goes beyond food sufficiency to increasing cash crop commodities that would boost Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings.

He hinted that Heritage Bank is effectively tackling the bottlenecks since it has long identified the opportunities in agribusiness, thereby offering solutions to ease of doing business in the sector.

