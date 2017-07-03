‘He’s a great guy, we’re just not great people for each other’ – Toke Makinwa talks about ex-husband (Video)

Stopping by for a talkshow ‘Real Talk With Anele’, Nigerian OAP and vlogger, Toke Makinwa, who is currently in South Africa to promote her Best-Selling Book ‘On Becoming’ which gave a detailed account of what happened in 18-months marriage, talked about her ex-husband, Maje Ayida. Toke talked about learning to forgive herself, and also revealed that …

The post ‘He’s a great guy, we’re just not great people for each other’ – Toke Makinwa talks about ex-husband (Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

