Hidden spiritual knowledge (8)

Good day sir, now I believe in the efficacy of your oil, initially I thought it was a joke but with what I and my wife have experienced, I can only say thank you Jesus. We were married for more than 14 years and no single blessing of the womb. There is no native doctor and man of God that we have not visited, all to no avail. Every night we kept having evil dreams and all forms of attack. This continued until my wife’s menses ceased not that she has reached the age of menopause. We kept battling with this until a friend led us to you and you asked us to pray with three bottles of your oil which we finally did. After the prayer, my wife’s menses was restored as it was following normal. The prayer ignited so many things in my family. The evil person who never wanted me to marry my wife confessed and apologized to my wife of being responsible for our problem. A month later, my wife became pregnant. I kept it to myself thinking it was a joke. In the month of April this year she had a baby boy for me. I am very happy and pray God to keep you for us…” Mr. Donatus 08039549295.

“I ordered your oil three years ago for business break-through and after the prayer I was blessed and you published my testimony and people started calling me and asking me for money. Please sir, don’t publish this with my contact. Early in March this year, I had a serious business failure and contacted you; by the grace of God, you did the usual with your oil and I prayed with it, my business is now restored fully and my boys at other branches that I have are also doing well. Thanks a lot sir…” (Names and contact withheld).

One therefore needs to study himself in order to understand symbolically various body vibrations and their hidden spiritual meanings. They do not mean the same thing at all time; one needs the mind of God to be able to decipher the truth.

Let me at this point highlight briefly about the moles on our bodies. They are subtle electromagnetic centers that convey serious massages in connection with the activities and destiny of man. This is not superstitious at all! No wonder the Igbos call it Ahumara-chi meaning mark of identification by God or birth-mark by chi-God.

The moles speak much about the person, his economic and spiritual life. This is not my focus in this article, but let it be known to you that the science of physiognomy and prosopomancy exposes some hidden qualities and nature of a person, both his temperament and much more.

Before I proceed, it is imperative to note here that we as children of God should not be in a hurry to dismiss hidden truth and wisdom of God buried in our higher and lower self which is a serious and dynamic avenues or channels through which God transmits information.

I am saying this because there are people that up till date, an itching on the palm of their right hand signifies that they shall soon receive money. This happens to them irrespective of their Christian faith. It is not demonic in any form as some may think. Yes, I maintain that it is never demonic because the creator of mankind organized this world very well and consequently left man with many divine blessings around him.

Omen does exist and the inability of the western scholars in not understanding the cosmology of the African man, made them label mystical cum spiritual activities of the African man demonic. They call such names as omen, superstition and much more. Few naïve Christians call it blind faith. Blind faith simply means believing something without any evidence or proof. This makes me smile because some people that are of this view do not know that every faith is a blind one. Yes, all faith is blind! Hebrews 11:1 defines faith as “the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.”

This is completely unscientific. Man must advance in the true knowledge of higher realities and thus save himself from the impending doom. I am of the view that God endowed man with profound cosmic knowledge and thus gave him the ability to understand things but religious naivety has been responsible for his limitation.

One should Endeavour to study himself and meanwhile serve the king as Aristotle would say “Let us first of all know more about life, meanwhile serve the king”. Socrates concludes, “Man know thyself”. In knowing yourself, you should understand yourself in relation to how nature interacts with you. Nature is another voice of God in creation!

The mole is a serious part of human existence and it has different meanings in different cultures and languages. It vibrates and gives an inner meaning of who a person is. The position of the mole on our various bodies signifies how far an individual can go in life. I shall give brief explanation to properly educate my reader hence the value of knowledge is the proper ability to elucidate same through communication.

The position of the mole on our bodies explains the blessings or sufferings an individual can undergo in his life. They vibrate and speak volume of a person’s carrier. The colour of the mole, how large it is in proportion, all have their functions in the light of reality. For instance, in some cultures, a mole and in fact, a tiny black speck on the feet signifies opportunities for travel. It can as well be a dark red dot on the hand, often interpreted in some cultures as indicating a particular skill or luck associated with one’s hands.

Moles on our backs denote some kind of burden we have to carry, while moles at the front of our bodies are said to attract success. These should not be misunderstood or misinterpreted with the supreme voice of God as recorded in the Bible. The moles on our bodies are of course secret imprints of the inner life. It is the stamp of one’s karmic reaction.

The moles are messengers of either fortune or misfortune and reflect important turning points of our life. Each noticeable mole on our body carries a hidden meaning or depicts some secret obstacle or unexpected help from someone. In certain traditions, the messages of moles were so significant it could even be read as bringing misfortune and calamity to the family, or so highly revered that the member of the family with the mole would be highly revered. Though in some cultures, they contend that the larger and more prominent the mole, the greater its power. Another widely held view is that the lighter-coloured moles spell better fortune.

I met a friend who has a mole at a particular part of his body that represents serious contact for constant demonic attacks. He has prayed and great and modern men of God have made merchandise of him, yet he got no solution. Every day of his life was spent in the ubiquitous attack of the enemy. He was even prayed for according to him by the most anointed man of God in Nigeria yet the attack persisted. He then wondered why it was so. When he read my column and contacted me, I instructed him to order two bottles of my oil and pray with same.

He did as I instructed him, after the prayer, the problem continued. In fact, it was as if each prayer he made was an invitation to more demonic attack. He was under the constant contact of some higher evil forces that consequently made his body a play ground for demonic experiment due to the attraction occasion by the electromagnetic signet seal of the mole situated at a particular part of his body.

Permit me not to disclose the particular part of the body under discussion for a reason best known to me. We need to encourage people and not to put unnecessary fears into them. God can solve all problems no matter the position of any mole. But take this hidden wisdom from me, God does not contradict himself. As a matter of fact, I asked the young man to visit me at Abuja, when he came; I saw the mole in him and quickly understood his role in the oracle of life. Following same, I admonished him to take the colourless oil and to pray with same. I told him how to visit the past through his prayer. He consequently visited his past and got to the pillar of the mole (the center of meeting and parting point of destinies), there and then he made a demand for the change in the WILL of Destiny.

