High Court orders FG to Publish Names of Treasury Looters Publicly

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the Federal Government to publish the names of treasury looters for the general public to see. This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting. According to Malami, the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

