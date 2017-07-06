Pages Navigation Menu

Highly placed personalities are involved in Badoo Activities – OPC

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Gani Adams, the National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has said that highly place individuals in the society are members of the Badoo cult, Punch reports. According to him, they put out vacancies for employment opportunities, and give applicants N250,000 for empowerment. He also claimed the handkerchiefs containing the grounded body parts are bought […]

