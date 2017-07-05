Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hijacked buildings – What they are‚ and what City of Johannesburg is doing about them – Times LIVE

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Hijacked buildings – What they are‚ and what City of Johannesburg is doing about them
Times LIVE
The degradation of the inner city of Johannesburg has been a headache for city managers for at least 15 years as many buildings – some estimate it as “hundreds” – have been taken over by criminals from absentee owners‚ or those who have just given up
Seven Die in Downtown Johannesburg Building BlazeU.S. News & World Report
Update: Man jumps from burning building, diesCitizen

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.