”His Royal Majesty”, See Campaign Poster Of A Governorship Aspirant In Anambra That Got People Talking

This one pass me.A viral photo of a man contesting 2017 governorship election in Anambra has got people talking.His outfit/HRM is very unusual for political aspirants in Nigeria.

What do you think?

