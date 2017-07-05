“His tattoos lend a whole lot to the narrative” – TY Bello shares Photos of Flavour

Renowned celebrity photographer TY Bello took to her Instagram page to share photos from her session with musician Flavour for the cover of his recently released album Ijele: The traveller. She wrote: Flavour N’abania : I really enjoyed making the cover photos for @2niteflavour album cover . The idea was simple .. the title was ‘ Ijele : The traveller’ .. […]

The post "His tattoos lend a whole lot to the narrative" – TY Bello shares Photos of Flavour appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

