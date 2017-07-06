Hmm! Nigerian Man Gives His 5yr-Old Son Shisha To Smoke, Reveals Why (See Photos)

Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of His 5 Year Old Smoking Shisha, Says His Know Is Old Enough.

A Nigerian man has shared photos of his 5year old smoking shisha like a pro.

The Facebook user identified as Falex Oluwagbotemi when cautioned by one of his Facebook friends , defended his son.



His concerned friend , Rose berated him for exposing his son to such danger : “ You are exposing your son to great danger”, said the concerned follower.





But Oluwagbotemi , who feels his son is old enough to know his left from right replied Rose thus ; “ He is over 5 years old , he know what’ s good for him ”

