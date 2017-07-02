HNA Open de France Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Round 4 Player Pairings

The 4th round of the 2017 HNA Open de France will be played on Sunday 2nd July at the Le Golf National in Paris, France. The HNA Open de France 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 8:10 am.

The final tee slot of the HNA Open de France 2017 golf tournament is at 2:10 pm and features Alexander Björk and Peter Uihlein.

HNA Open de France Round 4 Tee Times

The HNA Open de France 2017 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the Le Golf National.

Tee Times Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 8:10 AM Phachara Khongwatmai vs. 8:20 AM Thomas Bjørn vs. Nicolas Colsaerts 8:30 AM Sébastien Gros vs. Martin Kaymer 8:40 AM Nino Bertasio vs. Julien Quesne 8:50 AM Damien Perrier vs. Daniel Im 9:00 AM Grégory Bourdy vs. Thongchai Jaidee 9:10 AM Trevor Fisher Jnr vs. Florian Fritsch 9:20 AM Oliver Fisher vs. Fabrizio Zanotti 9:30 AM Chris Hanson vs. Jordan Smith 9:40 AM Scott Hend vs. Daniel Brooks 9:50 AM Jamie Donaldson vs. Jens Fahrbring 1:00 AM Lee Westwood vs. Mike Lorenzo-Vera 1:10 AM Kristoffer Broberg vs. David Drysdale 1:20 AM Andrew Johnston vs. Alex Noren 1:30 AM Adrian Otaegui vs. Adrien Saddier 1:40 AM Ross Fisher vs. Paul Waring 1:50 AM Tommy Fleetwood vs. Bradley Dredge 10:00 AM Richard Sterne vs. Joakim Lagergren 10:10 AM Felipe Aguilar vs. Romain Langasque 10:25 AM Paul Dunne vs. Mikko Korhonen 10:35 AM Alexander Levy vs. Pep Angles 10:45 AM Jason Scrivener vs. Niclas Fasth 10:55 AM Ricardo Gouveia vs. Marcel Siem 11:05 AM Nacho Elvira vs. Bernd Wiesberger 11:15 AM Pablo Larrazábal vs. Thomas Aiken 11:25 AM Eddie Pepperell vs. Callum Shinkwin 11:35 AM Rikard Karlberg vs. Lasse Jensen 11:45 AM Francesco Molinari vs. Haydn Porteous 11:55 AM Nathan Kimsey vs. Ian Poulter 12:05 PM Thorbjørn Olesen vs. Graeme Storm 12:15 PM Maximilian Kieffer vs. Robert Rock 12:30 PM Gary Stal vs. Haotong Li 12:40 PM Jon Rahm vs. Grégory Havret 12:50 PM Ryan Fox vs. Joost Luiten 2:00 PM Andy Sullivan vs. Thomas Pieters 2:10 PM Alexander Björk vs. Peter Uihlein

