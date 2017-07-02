HNA Open de France Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Round 4 Player Pairings
The 4th round of the 2017 HNA Open de France will be played on Sunday 2nd July at the Le Golf National in Paris, France. The HNA Open de France 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 8:10 am.
The final tee slot of the HNA Open de France 2017 golf tournament is at 2:10 pm and features Alexander Björk and Peter Uihlein.
HNA Open de France Round 4 Tee Times
The HNA Open de France 2017 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the Le Golf National.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|8:10 AM
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|vs.
|8:20 AM
|Thomas Bjørn
|vs.
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|8:30 AM
|Sébastien Gros
|vs.
|Martin Kaymer
|8:40 AM
|Nino Bertasio
|vs.
|Julien Quesne
|8:50 AM
|Damien Perrier
|vs.
|Daniel Im
|9:00 AM
|Grégory Bourdy
|vs.
|Thongchai Jaidee
|9:10 AM
|Trevor Fisher Jnr
|vs.
|Florian Fritsch
|9:20 AM
|Oliver Fisher
|vs.
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|9:30 AM
|Chris Hanson
|vs.
|Jordan Smith
|9:40 AM
|Scott Hend
|vs.
|Daniel Brooks
|9:50 AM
|Jamie Donaldson
|vs.
|Jens Fahrbring
|1:00 AM
|Lee Westwood
|vs.
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|1:10 AM
|Kristoffer Broberg
|vs.
|David Drysdale
|1:20 AM
|Andrew Johnston
|vs.
|Alex Noren
|1:30 AM
|Adrian Otaegui
|vs.
|Adrien Saddier
|1:40 AM
|Ross Fisher
|vs.
|Paul Waring
|1:50 AM
|Tommy Fleetwood
|vs.
|Bradley Dredge
|10:00 AM
|Richard Sterne
|vs.
|Joakim Lagergren
|10:10 AM
|Felipe Aguilar
|vs.
|Romain Langasque
|10:25 AM
|Paul Dunne
|vs.
|Mikko Korhonen
|10:35 AM
|Alexander Levy
|vs.
|Pep Angles
|10:45 AM
|Jason Scrivener
|vs.
|Niclas Fasth
|10:55 AM
|Ricardo Gouveia
|vs.
|Marcel Siem
|11:05 AM
|Nacho Elvira
|vs.
|Bernd Wiesberger
|11:15 AM
|Pablo Larrazábal
|vs.
|Thomas Aiken
|11:25 AM
|Eddie Pepperell
|vs.
|Callum Shinkwin
|11:35 AM
|Rikard Karlberg
|vs.
|Lasse Jensen
|11:45 AM
|Francesco Molinari
|vs.
|Haydn Porteous
|11:55 AM
|Nathan Kimsey
|vs.
|Ian Poulter
|12:05 PM
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|vs.
|Graeme Storm
|12:15 PM
|Maximilian Kieffer
|vs.
|Robert Rock
|12:30 PM
|Gary Stal
|vs.
|Haotong Li
|12:40 PM
|Jon Rahm
|vs.
|Grégory Havret
|12:50 PM
|Ryan Fox
|vs.
|Joost Luiten
|2:00 PM
|Andy Sullivan
|vs.
|Thomas Pieters
|2:10 PM
|Alexander Björk
|vs.
|Peter Uihlein
