Honeymooning Messi agrees new Barca contract

Lionel Messi has agreed a new contract with Barcelona, tying him to the club until 2021.

The forward’s previous deal was due to expire in 2018, with the three-year extension ensuring he is contracted at Camp Nou for at least the next four years.

Formal signing of the contract is expected to take place after the Argentina international, currently on honeymoon after his wedding to Antonella Roccuzzo, has returned for pre-season training.

Messi, who turned 30 last month, has spent his entire senior career with Barcelona and made his debut in 2004.

In an astonishing career, he has won LaLiga eight times and the Champions League on four occasions, among a total of 29 club trophies.

He has scored a record 507 goals for Barcelona and netted 54 times in 52 appearances last season.

Messi has won the Ballon d’Or five times, although just one of those awards have come in the last four years, with Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo expected to win again in 2017.

The Argentina international will turn 34 as this new contract reaches its conclusion

The new contract will see Messi enjoy £500,000-a-week deal with £264m buy-out clause

A club statement read: ‘FC Barcelona and Leo Messi have agreed on a contract renewal that will keep the Argentinian at the club until June 30th, 2021.

‘The deal will be signed in the coming weeks, when Messi returns to the team for pre-season training.

‘The club is very happy with both the renewal and the commitment of Messi, the best player in history, who has played his full professional career at Barca and has led the team to an era of extraordinary success, the likes of which has never been seen in world football.’

