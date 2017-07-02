Horror Movie, Ajuwaya, Brings Out the Best in Lala, Rahama, Etinosa – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Horror Movie, Ajuwaya, Brings Out the Best in Lala, Rahama, Etinosa
THISDAY Newspapers
From the producer of the hugely successful movie, Couple of Days comes a new horror movie, Ajuwaya- the Haunted Village', which is seen as a breath of fresh air and a stroke of genius on the part of the producer. Ajuwaya- the Haunted Village' will make …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!