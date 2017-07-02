Horror Movie, Ajuwaya, Brings Out the Best in Lala, Rahama, Etinosa

THISDAY Newspapers

From the producer of the hugely successful movie, Couple of Days comes a new horror movie, Ajuwaya- the Haunted Village', which is seen as a breath of fresh air and a stroke of genius on the part of the producer. Ajuwaya- the Haunted Village' will make …



and more »