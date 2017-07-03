Hospital gunman fired from job week before shooting, NY official says – CNN
|
CNN
|
Hospital gunman fired from job week before shooting, NY official says
CNN
(CNN) The doctor who killed one of his former colleagues and injured six others during a shooting rampage at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital on Friday had been fired from a separate city job just one week earlier, a New York City official told CNN. Dr. Henry …
How Nigerian involved in New York hospital shooting abandoned last job
New York: Bello abandoned last job – Dr Omotosho
Canadian among injured in New York hospital shooting
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!