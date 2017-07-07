Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Host communities issue quit notice to NECONDE on OML 42 – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Host communities issue quit notice to NECONDE on OML 42
Vanguard
WARRI—Crisis is brewing in Warri South West Local Government Area, Delta State, as OML 42 Host Communities Forum in the council, yesterday, gave a 21-day ultimatum to NECONDE Energy Limited, to sort the lingering issues raised by host communities …
OML 42 oil field host Communities ask FG to re-issue licenseTVC News

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.