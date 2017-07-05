‘Hostage situation’ locks down Cape Town CBD streets – News24
|
News24
|
'Hostage situation' locks down Cape Town CBD streets
News24
Cape Town – The entire block around the Cash Crusaders shop in central Cape Town was on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon in an apparent hostage situation. While Western Cape police had yet to provide details, it was understood that armed robbers …
