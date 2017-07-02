Pages Navigation Menu

Hot Girls, Victoria Kimani, Elma Godwin And Emma Nyra Slay In Group Photo

Female Musicians Victoria Kimani and Emma Nyra take a picture with their friend and TV Host, Elma Godwin all look haute in group photo. The three beauties took different poses in their gowns as they tried to out-slay each other. Source: Nairaland

