House Of Reps Summons Fashola Over Comments On Budget

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The House of Representatives Tuesday passed a resolution to summon the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, for allegedly breaching the House privilege as well as maligning the 2017 budget which had already been passed by both the legislative and executive arms of government.

An ad hoc committee has been set up to demand the minister’s explanation to the House and Nigerians over comments attributed to him in various news media where he reportedly criticised the National Assembly for tampering with the budget of his ministry.

