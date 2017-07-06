House Probes Alleged Connivance of Immigration in Abuse of Expatriate Quotas – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
House Probes Alleged Connivance of Immigration in Abuse of Expatriate Quotas
THISDAY Newspapers
The House of Representatives wednesday passed a motion mandating the Committee on Interior to investigate the abuse of expatriate quotas due to alleged connivance of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) with some foreign companies in the country.
Reps to investigate NIS over alleged expatriate quota abuse
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!