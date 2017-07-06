Pages Navigation Menu

House Probes Alleged Connivance of Immigration in Abuse of Expatriate Quotas – THISDAY Newspapers

House Probes Alleged Connivance of Immigration in Abuse of Expatriate Quotas
The House of Representatives wednesday passed a motion mandating the Committee on Interior to investigate the abuse of expatriate quotas due to alleged connivance of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) with some foreign companies in the country.
