Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

House Probes N2tn Losses in FG Assets – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

House Probes N2tn Losses in FG Assets
THISDAY Newspapers
The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a resolution mandating all its Standing Committees to verify assets from contracts awarded from 2010 to date by federal ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs). The lawmakers observed that MDAs …
Reps direct standing committees to verify FG moveable assetsNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Reps to probe MDAs contract award from 2000The News

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.