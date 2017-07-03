How a Chinese billionaire built (and is now bankrupting) an electric car empire

Chinese tech giant LeEco might have bitten off more than it can chew by attempting to join the automotive industry and build an electric car. The company is in dire financial straits.

The post How a Chinese billionaire built (and is now bankrupting) an electric car empire appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

