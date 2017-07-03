Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Amaechi knelt to beg for Wike – APC chieftain, Uchendu

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Chief Andrew Uchendu, has recalled how leader of the party in the state, Rotimi Amaechi, knelt to beg Obio/Akpor people on behalf of Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike. He said this while lamenting the ongoing face off between the Minister of Transport and his estranged successor. […]

How Amaechi knelt to beg for Wike – APC chieftain, Uchendu

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.