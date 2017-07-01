How Bobrisky is getting flogged on social media

Internet sensation and Nigerian cross dresser, Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky, is having a tough time keeping off people who detest his way of life from his Instagram page. There’s’ no single post the African male Barbie made without receiving a load of hate comments. Though Bobrisky who claims he is prettier than 70% of Nigerian women is undaunted and always at war with each and everyone of them.

Recently, the girlish man asked his followers on Instagram what they will prefer between a N5,000 cash or 25 minutes dinner with him. The load of negative comments that greeted him should have made anyone wince but not Bobrisky who seems immuned from caustic comments.

“I will choose the 5K over him but honestly I don’t hate Bobrisky but if there’s a fire outbreak and Bobrisky is inside the house and there is a bucket full of water to save him, I will use the water to wash my legs, but honestly, I don’t hate Bobrisky, I just want my legs to be clean,” says a respondent

Another respondent says, “I will gladly take N200 than come within 20ft of Bobrisky…. it’s not hate I just need money for Nairabet

Couple of days ago, controversial actor and Instagram commentator, Uche Maduagwu , in a lengthy post, expressed his distaste for Bobrisky looks, admonishing him to stop frightening the kids with his ‘Incredible looks’.

“Stop frightening our kids with your “incredible” looks @bobrisky222 am sorry bro, you know I always defend you? but I can’t take this anymore, you just scared the hell out of my elder sisters kid with your looks, please its high time you stop this, the poor girl woke up to see your pics on television, and she started crying. I’ve never seen her cry like this before, brother, please stop all this, its not getting funny anymore. Please go back to your natural look, stop giving our kids unnecessary nightmares…we can’t be casting and binding recession away from Nigeria and at the same time dealing with this. I am not trying to pull you down, but its just a candid advice from a brother. Don’t take it the wrong way,” Maduagwu wrote

And Bobrisky fired back: “Everybody know you are an idiot. When I mean real idiot that is what you are. Keep looking for cheap attention. Bye, idiot.”

The post How Bobrisky is getting flogged on social media appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

