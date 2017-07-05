How flood swept off Okadaman while trying to rescue his bike in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The body of a 33-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Ajeniyi Victor, killed Monday evening by flood that followed a two-hour downpour in Ado-Ekiti, was found along Elemi’s River bank in the town, yesterday.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the deceased was swept away by flood along with his motorbike, while trying to cross a bridge built on Elemi River at Ayemi, along Iworoko Road in Ekiti, the state’s capital.

The source said the Okadaman, who was conveying two passengers, reportedly got to a flooded point at the bridge after the heavy rainfall and decided to cross.

He ignored the entreaties and admonitions by motorists and other commercial motorcyclists, who had earlier failed in their attempt to cross the channel.

An eyewitness said: “But while trying to cross, he lost control at the Elemi channel close to the Ayewa area of Adebayo. He had two passengers, but the passengers chose not to go with him.

“When he lost control and his bike was being swept away, he tried to rescue the bike. It was in the process that he fell and the onlookers were helpless; they watched from afar as he was overwhelmed by the flood.”

The Public Relations Officer of the Ekiti State Police Command, Mr. Alberto Adeyemi, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that the Police joined in searching for the deceased’s corpse.

He said: “It was an unfortunate incident because it could have been averted if he had taken precaution.

“We have been able to identify him and his body taken to the morgue at Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital in Ado-Ekiti.”

