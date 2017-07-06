Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How I Have Managed To Stay Relevant – Timaya

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Dancehall star, Inetimi Alfred Odon, better known as Timaya, has urged entertainers to be ready to adapt their style and change with the times or become redundant in the industry. The self acclaimed Soundbwoy of Africa revealed that he has managed to remain relevant despite his long years in the industry simply because he has …

The post How I Have Managed To Stay Relevant – Timaya appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.