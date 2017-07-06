How I Have Managed To Stay Relevant – Timaya

Dancehall star, Inetimi Alfred Odon, better known as Timaya, has urged entertainers to be ready to adapt their style and change with the times or become redundant in the industry. The self acclaimed Soundbwoy of Africa revealed that he has managed to remain relevant despite his long years in the industry simply because he has …

The post How I Have Managed To Stay Relevant – Timaya appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

