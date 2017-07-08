How I plan to transform Agege youths – Egunjobi

An All Progressives Congress (APC) member vying the Chairmanship of Agege Local Government, Lagos, Mr Abdulganiyu Egunjobi, on Saturday said he had plans to build the capacity of youths in Information Communications Technology (ICT) and entrepreneurship.

Egunjobi, according to a statement signed by his Media Consultant, Mr Rotimi Sulyman, unfolded the plan when he undertook a house-to-house campaign in the local government area.

The statement also quoted him as declaring that if he actualized his dream, he would use his salary to improve the lives of children and the youth living in Agege.

“I plan to build an ICT centre to build youth capacity in information technology, and also an entrepreneurial centre,’’ Egunjobi was quoted as saying.

He said as a middle aged man, the welfare of youth would be central in his developmental agenda, which he hoped to execute via innovative schemes.

“If I win, half of my monthly salary for years will be used to support projects that would take most of our youth out of the streets and become better citizens.

“People would agree with me that one of our major problems in this community is youth restiveness and I promise to bring an end to it by creating opportunities for empowerment of individuals in all fields of human endeavour.

“Pledging my salary does not require any political power. It’s a simple thing to do and it will make sure every youth in Agege gets a life,’’ Egunjobi said.

He promised to partner with organisations and professionals within and outside the country in the areas of technical and vocational skills acquisition, sports, music and Nollywood to harness their talents.

“Agege abounds with talents, especially in music, and we need to nurture them. The late Ayinla Omowura aka Egunmogaji, used to be one of us.

“Few years back, hip-hop artiste Tope Adekunle, better known as Small Doctor, was an Okada rider at Pen Cinema and was living here in Pero-Otubu,’’ he said.

According to the politician, Agege will witness its fair share of development to bring positive change in the lives of people if he is given a chance.

The local government election in the state comes up on July 22, while July 29 is for run-off.

The post How I plan to transform Agege youths – Egunjobi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

