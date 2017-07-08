Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How I was scared stiff to be a father at 28 – 9ice – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

How I was scared stiff to be a father at 28 – 9ice
Vanguard
Alapomeji Records singer, Abolore Adigun, popularly known as '9ice', has opened up on the fears he nursed when he was to have his first child, Zion, with his now estranged wife, Toni Payne. According to him, when wind of the pregnancy got to him, fear …
'I was dead scared to have a child at 28' – 9iceInformation Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.