How I was scared stiff to be a father at 28 – 9ice – Vanguard

Alapomeji Records singer, Abolore Adigun, popularly known as '9ice', has opened up on the fears he nursed when he was to have his first child, Zion, with his now estranged wife, Toni Payne. According to him, when wind of the pregnancy got to him, fear …
