How I was scared stiff to be a father at 28 – 9ice

By Rotimi Agbana

Alapomeji Records singer, Abolore Adigun, popularly known as ‘9ice’, has opened up on the fears he nursed when he was to have his first child, Zion, with his now estranged wife, Toni Payne. According to him, when wind of the pregnancy got to him, fear gripped him because he felt he was too young to birth a child at 28. Speaking to Showtime in an exclusive interview, the Living Things singer confessed how scared he was to father a child at a young age.

“When news of my first child’s pregnancy got to me, I was gripped with fear because I thought I was too young to father a child. I was just 28-years old at that time so I wasn’t really prepared emotionally or otherwise, I felt I wasn’t ready for that kind of commitment”, he revealed.

However, according to 9ice, he went ahead to keep the pregnancy unlike some men who will proceed to abort it out of fear of becoming a father a young age. When his son, Zion, was finally born, it then dawned on him that he would have made the greatest mistake of his life if he had terminated the pregnancy. He stressed that the birth of his first child, Zion, inspired his hit song titled No be mistake.

“When my son was finally born, it became clear to me that his birth was not a mistake; this was what actually inspired me to write and sing the song No be mistake”, he confessed.

The post How I was scared stiff to be a father at 28 – 9ice appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

