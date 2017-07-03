Pages Navigation Menu

How Justice Ngwuta used false age to obtain multiple passports – NIS – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 3, 2017


ABUJA – The Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS, Monday, narrated before the Federal High Court in Abuja, how Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court who is facing corruption charges, allegedly used false age to obtain multiple international …
Nigerian Supreme Court judge lied about age, missing diplomatic passport, witness tells courtPremium Times
Justice Ngwuta Lied About Age, Missing Passport – WitnessSaharaReporters.com
How Justice Ngwuta Used Two International Passports Simultaneously – WitnessThe Streetjournal

