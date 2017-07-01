How Knut boss got nomination slot for House – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
How Knut boss got nomination slot for House
The Standard
Sometime this year, an umbrella union bringing together civil servants and teachers sent a seven-page document to political parties demanding answers to a number of questions relating to workers. The questionnaire by the Trade Union Congress of Kenya …
Teachers' union boss Wilson Sossion endorses NASA
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!