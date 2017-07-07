‘How my brother’s girlfriend murdered him for rich new boyfriend’

By Mary Eboigbe

Lagos— A prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of a murder case, Esther Edet, yesterday told a Lagos State high court sitting at Igbosere how her late brother, Edet Ebong, was murdered by his girlfriend.

Edet, who was testifying before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, said her brother’s girlfriend, Blessing, murdered him in her house.

Edet, the first prosecution witness, further told the court that a man, whose name was not mentioned, called her and asked her to go to the General Hospital that her brother, Edet Ebong, was there, adding that she met the deceased at the emergency ward with his intestine outside, where he narrated to her what had happened to him.

According to Esther, her brother narrated how he went to his girlfriend’s house, but that she asked him to leave as she had a new rich boyfriend, who can cater for her and her brother.

She added that the brother told her that as he was about leaving, the girlfriend stabbed him with a knife in the lower abdomen.

The witness, who was lead in evidence by the Lagos State Prosecuting Counsel, Sarumi, said she left the hospital at 6p.m. and the next day, she received a phone call from the hospital that her brother, Ebong, had died.

She said it was at the hospital she met Blessing for the first time, after she was arrested by the Police.

Esther said: “I asked her why she stabbed my brother and she said she did not mean to do it and that she did not know what came over her. So I told the Investigative Police Officer, IPO, that he should take me to the place of the incident.

“When I arrived there I saw the pair of trousers and shirt my brother wore that day and it was soaked in blood.”

Blessing, who was arraigned sometime in 2016, is facing trial on a count charge of murder preferred against her by Lagos State.

After listening to the witness’ testimony, the judge adjourned the case to October 23, for continuation of trial.

