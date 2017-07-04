How NJC shields corrupt judges, punish those without godfathers – Buhari’s aide, Obono-Obla

Four weeks after Special Adviser to the President on Prosecution, Okoi Obono-Obla, lambasted the National Judicial Council for reinstating suspended judges under probe, the aide has again accused NJC of shielding corrupt judges. He alleged that the NJC, “descends heavily” on judges who have no godfathers or connection, but leaves judges known to be corrupt […]

