Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Obasanjo killed PDP in South-West – Governor Aregbesola

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lost its relevance in the South-West, after former President Olusegun Obasanjo who brought the party to the region, tore his membership card. Aregbesola stated this while on the campaign train soliciting for votes for Senator Mudashir Husain at Ikire, in Irewole […]

How Obasanjo killed PDP in South-West – Governor Aregbesola

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.