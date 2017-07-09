How pastor’s ‘castrate’ men in church – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
How pastor's 'castrate' men in church
The Standard
I will be the first to admit that I am not exactly 'big' on the whole church thing. Yet I am aware that religion plays a large part in the making of our society, and churches are the vessels through which these things are expressed. And since seventy …
America's ride to church
Are churches benefitting from proceeds of crime?
Two churches, two approaches growing congregations
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!