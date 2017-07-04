How Rohr convinced me to dump Belgium for Super Eagles – Dessers

Cyril Dessers has revealed details of his conversation with Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, which convinced him to opt for Nigeria instead of Beligum. Dessers says Rohr told him in clear teams to pledge his allegiance to Nigeria, if he wants to challenged the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa and Olanrewaju […]

How Rohr convinced me to dump Belgium for Super Eagles – Dessers

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

