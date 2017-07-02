Pages Navigation Menu

How Romantic! EPL Football Star Proposes To Girlfriend | Photo

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

“She said Yes”, exactly the answer English Premiership League top striker, Harry Kane was hoping for when he proposed to his longtime girlfriend on a family holiday. Harry Kane, the Tottenham striker, has reason to celebrate after popping the “will you marry me’ question to girlfriend, Katie Goodland. According to the Mirror, the pair have …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

