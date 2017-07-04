How The Karoo Inspired One Woman To Return To Her Roots

There’s something beautiful about a landscape’s palette, the colours living in beautiful harmony with one another.

But a landscape that could have the most underrated collection of colours, is the Karoo.

Subtle at first, you might have to search a little harder for the pops of colour which can be found hiding in the “dusty plains, the rich colours of delicate vegetation, its textured landscapes and crisp light”.

And Frances van Hasselt knows this.

Frances grew up on a Mohair farm in the Karoo – the farm that achieved a record sale last month – and after years of doubt came home to create a beautiful local product.

She told us her story:

Growing up in a small town I dreamt of big city lights and sequined fashion. TCM [the DStv channel] was my go-to channel for escapism from the Karoo heat and a mirage of glitz would sweep across the screen. The more my dad tried to convince me that fashion, fabric and textiles started with caring for the land and animals, the more I felt I needed to show the man more Hollywood Classics. “Please could he understand that there truly was no way that our goats could in anyway impact on that fabulous world out there!”

After travelling and working in the fashion industry, Frances realised just how incredibly special and unique the very fibre on her family farm was:

I began questioning why one of the world’s most ancient, exclusive and sustainable natural fibres was relatively unknown, particularly in South Africa, which produces the majority of the world’s mohair.

With a determination to “produce a local product far removed from the notion many have that mohair is scratchy, and which instead highlights its unique and desirable qualities,” she started Frances V.H Mohair Rugs with colour palettes inspired by the Karoo itself:

How divine?

Handmade with an entirely local supply chain, from the raw fibre to the finished rug, every step of Frances’ collection is made by women in rural communities whose skilled workmanship give the rugs their unique quality.

By now you should know that there are people like Frances and movements like Mohair SA who are encouraging the local, unique industry that is mohair and we need to support it – local is lekker after all!

An exclusive natural fibre, mohair is ideal for rugs because it is incredibly soft but durable, and feels amazing underfoot.

Its natural texture and beautiful lustre add a rich intensity and dimension to the colour. The rugs are also easy to clean and, with the weaving technique used means that they are completely reversible.

Fallen in love? So have I.

You can see the full range of Frances V.H. Mohair Rugs here – just try not buy all of them at once.

