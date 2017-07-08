Pages Navigation Menu

How to cope with an emotionally and verbally abusive husband – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jul 8, 2017


Beliefnet

How to cope with an emotionally and verbally abusive husband
The Nation Newspaper
TRYING to cope with an emotionally and verbally abusive husband can be very difficult. Abusers create an unfair playing field so they can be in control. Tactics abusers use include intimidation, humiliation, coercion and isolation. Nearly one in seven …
