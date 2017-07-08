How to Naturally Cure Enlarged Prostate and Avoid Prostate Cancer

Most men put up with an enlarged prostate for months, even years, before taking action! “When they’re getting up several times a night, and have trouble falling asleep again, that’s when they come to realize it’s a problem. These nightly bathroom runs may be the first sign of an enlarged prostate while other symptoms may include trouble starting a stream of urine, leaking, or dribbling. An enlarged prostate is a natural by-trouble. The nightly bathroom runs become more frequent – eventually edging their way into the daytime routine.

Enlarged Prostate Symptoms and Causes

In men, urine flows from the bladder through the urethra. BPH is a benign (noncancerous) enlargement of the prostate that blocks the flow of urine through the urethra. The prostate cells gradually multiply, creating an enlargement that puts pressure on the urethra — the “chute” through which urine and semen exit the body. Click here to read more

As the urethra narrows, the bladder has to contract more forcefully to push urine through the body.

Over time, the bladder muscle may gradually become stronger, thicker, and overly sensitive; it begins to contract even when it contains small amounts of urine, causing a need to urinate frequently. Eventually, the bladder muscle cannot overcome the effect of the narrowed urethra so urine remains in the bladder and it is not completely emptied. Visit this website>> http://besthealthtips.com.ng to learn more

When the bladder does not empty completely, you become at risk for developing urinary tract infection Other serious problems can also develop over time, including bladder stones, blood in the urine, incontinence, acute urinary retention (an inability to urinate).

The three primary health conditions that affect the prostate gland are Prostatitis, Enlarged Prostate (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, often shortened to BPH), and prostate cancer.

SYMPTOMS

Weak urine stream

– Difficulty starting urination

– Stopping and starting while urinating

– Dribbling at the end of urination

– Frequent or urgent need to urinate

– Increased frequency of urination at night

– Painful urinating

– Not being able to completely empty the bladder

– Urinary tract infection

– Formation of stones in the bladder

– Reduced kidney function

– Pains around the groin

– Impotency

– Painful orgasm etc.

COMPLICATIONS

Prostate gland enlargement poses a serious health threat when the ability to empty the bladder is interfered with:

Damage to the bladder, including bladder stones Risk of recurrent bladder infection which may ascend to involve the kidneys Risk of severe erectile dysfunction Risk of urinary blockage Risk of spread of cancer to the lungs, bones and lymph mode, if cancerous Risk of retention of urine in the blood, a very toxic and dangerous situation.

