How to Save on Bank Transfers: Cryptopay Bitcoin Wallet Paves Its Shortcut to the AppStore

Cryptopay Ltd. (London, England), today we’re finally launching Cryptopay app for iOS aiming to make top-notch financial technologies affordable and convenient for everyone. Our new app allows iPhone owners to receive, store, send and make purchases with bitcoins in a tap of a finger. How much do I waste on banks Cryptopay leverages Bitcoin, a … Continue reading How to Save on Bank Transfers: Cryptopay Bitcoin Wallet Paves Its Shortcut to the AppStore

The post How to Save on Bank Transfers: Cryptopay Bitcoin Wallet Paves Its Shortcut to the AppStore appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

