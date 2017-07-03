Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How to Save on Bank Transfers: Cryptopay Bitcoin Wallet Paves Its Shortcut to the AppStore

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release | 0 comments

Cryptopay Ltd. (London, England), today we’re finally launching Cryptopay app for iOS aiming to make top-notch financial technologies affordable and convenient for everyone. Our new app allows iPhone owners to receive, store, send and make purchases with bitcoins in a tap of a finger. How much do I waste on banks Cryptopay leverages Bitcoin, a … Continue reading How to Save on Bank Transfers: Cryptopay Bitcoin Wallet Paves Its Shortcut to the AppStore

The post How to Save on Bank Transfers: Cryptopay Bitcoin Wallet Paves Its Shortcut to the AppStore appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.