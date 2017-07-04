Pages Navigation Menu

How two army commanders allegedly connived with bankers to divert N339m from MPB

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

The Federal Government has made public details of how two military personnel, Wing Commander Ishaka Yakubu and Lt.-Commander Akinbamidele Odunsi, connived with two bank officials of the United Bank for Africa, UBA, and allegedly diverted N339m from the Military Pension Board, MPB, in February last year. The bankers involved are identified as Mrs. Violet Ogoegbunam, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

