Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Uber is significantly changing the dynamics of transport with technology 

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Technology | 0 comments

Since its official launch of operation in Nigeria in July 2014, Uber, the technology company that totally transformed the transportation industry by providing safe, reliable and affordable transport alternative for tens of thousands of Nigerians through a mobile application, has proven over three years that it has come to stay in this country. In this interview,…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post How Uber is significantly changing the dynamics of transport with technology  appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.