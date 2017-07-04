How Uber is significantly changing the dynamics of transport with technology

Since its official launch of operation in Nigeria in July 2014, Uber, the technology company that totally transformed the transportation industry by providing safe, reliable and affordable transport alternative for tens of thousands of Nigerians through a mobile application, has proven over three years that it has come to stay in this country. In this interview,…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post How Uber is significantly changing the dynamics of transport with technology appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

