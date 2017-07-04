How we saved late Senator Adeleke from humiliation in 2015 – Governor Aregbesola

Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola has justified the decision of his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) to return Senator Mudasiru Hussain to the Senate, following the death of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke. He revealed that the party withdrew the Senate ticket from Husain in 2015 to save the late Senator Adeleke from political […]

