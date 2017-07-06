Huddersfield Announce Scott Malone Has Signed From Fulham

Huddersfield Town have signed Fulham left-back Scott Malone for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old has initially signed a three-year contact to complete a deal which we understand could be worth up to around £5m.

He becomes their fifth signing in just over 24 hours and follows the record transfer of Montpellier striker Steve Mounie this morning.

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner said: “I’m excited to welcome Scott to Huddersfield Town. Our fans will have seen in our games against Fulham last season what a good player he is and I know his abilities will suit our style of play very well.

“Scott is a good physical presence and is a very capable defender, plus he adds a lot going forward. He shows good football intelligence to time his forward runs and can setup goals for teammates and scoring them himself.”

The Terriers have been particularly active in recent days, bringing Kasey Palmer back to the John Smith’s Stadium from Chelsea on loan and signing Derby winger Tom Ince (£11million), Reading midfielder Danny Williams (free) and Montpellier forward Steve Mounie (£11.4m).

The post Huddersfield Announce Scott Malone Has Signed From Fulham appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

