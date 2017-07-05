Huddersfield Sign Montpellier Striker Steve Mounie For Club Record Fee £11million

Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of Montpellier striker Steve Mounie for a club record fee.

The Benin international has signed a four-year contract and will cost Huddersfield around £11million.

The deal was agreed a few days ago, but the announcement was delayed because of the passing of the Montpellier president, whose funeral took place yesterday.

Mounie becomes Huddersfield’s fourth signing in less than 24 hours.

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner told the club website: “I’m delighted that we could sign Steve ahead of the start of pre-season training.

“He has a very exciting combination of attributes that makes his a very attractive proposition as a young striker.

“He has real physical attributes that should be perfect for the Premier League, plus we have already seen his talents as a football in his remarkable season in France.

“We have met and I know he is a great character. For a man of his young age, he already has great experience both in life and as a footballer from his time in France, playing in a high-quality Ligue 1.

“At just 22-years-old, he is only going to improve too.

“Given what he is already capable of, that is very exciting.”

Steve Mounie added that he is “very happy to join the club.

“The Premier League is the best championship in the world, it was a dream when I was young.

“Now I am there. I will work very hard to do my best in the League and for the team.”

The Terriers have now broken their transfer record three times in a fortnight. Porto striker Laurent Depoitre joined for £3.5m on 23 June before Manchester City midfielder Aaron Mooy was signed for an initial £8m last week

